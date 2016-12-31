Dalvin Cook electric in potential finale as No. 11 Florida State edges No. 6 Michigan

1. In appreciation of Dalvin Cook, the human embodiment of the fire emoji

The only thing that is likely to deny Dalvin Cook becoming the most prolific running back in Florida State history is time.

Needing 72 yards against Michigan's 12th-ranked rush defense to pass North Carolina great Amos Lawrence for second on the ACC's all-time rushing list, Cook got that and then some.

He ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, giving him 4,464 yards and leaving him trailing just NC State's Ted Brown, who had 4,602 yards.

To appreciate Cook, though, is to realize the amount of games he's produced that yardage in. Granted, bowls count into the Seminole's season total -- a luxury that Brown, Lawrence and anyone else who did their damage before 2002 didn't have -- but Lawrence reached his yardage in 44 games over four years, and Brown's record was in 43.

Cook has played in 38 games, missed all of one game last season and had just two carries in another. He also didn't register a carry in his Florida State debut in 2014, and had nine carries or less in five games that season.

With the expectation that he's played his final college game, we're talking about 16 games in a three-year span in which Cook had 20 or more carries and 687 carries in all, and that propelled him to second on the conference's rushing list.

By comparison, Brown had 860 carries and Lawrence 881. Fittingly, after Deondre Francois' interception was returned for a third-quarter touchdown, it was Cook that shook the Seminoles out of their fun, ripping off a 71-yard run on 3rd and 22 on their own 13-yard line.

The career of Dalvin Cook is summed up simply: he's second on the league's all-time rushing list, yet his career attempts don't even put him in the top 20.

Explosiveness, thy name is Dalvin.

