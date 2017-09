These two truths were solidified with No. 3 Clemson's 47-21 drubbing of No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night: the ACC remains the Tigers' playground and Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy repeat bid is all but over.

Of course, it goes a little deeper than that for the Cardinals after this setback. The have yet to beat Dabo Swinney and Co. in four tries since joining the conference, and -- without a little help from -- that hurdle could keep Louisville from climbing any higher than second in the Atlantic Division standings.

But on the topic of the Heisman and the Cardinals quarterback's attempt to equal Archie Griffin as the only two-time winner ... Jackson as the defending winner will surely end the regular season with monster numbers and will appear on enough ballots come December to find himself once again at the ceremony.

Another win, at least as a junior, isn't likely. Not after a loss like Jackson suffered at the hands of the Tigers.

Louisville looked like a one-man offense coming in -- Jackson providing nearly 83 percent of its yardage (a year ago, he was at 73 percent) -- and Tigers coordinator Brent Venables' defense exposed the Cardinals as such.

Jackson had 381 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception, but the reality is much of that yardage came with the game already well out of hand. He didn't get much help either, with the Cardinals getting a combined 52 yards out of Malik Williams and Reggie Bonnafon on the ground, and the lone fear-inducing deep threat, Jaylen Smith, didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter with Louisville making it a 16-point game.

In the past 16 seasons, only four players have gone on to win the Heisman after suffering a loss in the first month of the season: USC's Carson Palmer in 2001, Florida's Tim Tebow in 2007, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel in 2012 and Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015.

None of them, though, had suffered a loss to a team ranked higher than 12th. Jackson not only lost to the nation's No. 3 team, but he did so with numbers that were well below the baseline we've come to expect from him.