Position Grades: Deshaun Watson cements legacy as Clemson wins 2nd national title

Quarterbacks

Clemson: A+

Deshaun Watson needed to flirt with perfection to give the second-ranked Tigers a chance against the nation's No. 1 defense. After an uncharacteristcally slow start, the two-time Heisman runner-up did just that. One year after torching Nick Saban's defense for 405 yards and four touchdowns, Watson racked up 463 total yards and four total touchdowns, willing his team to a second-half comeback.

He was the difference.

In the final 22 minutes, the Tigers scored four touchdowns. Most of that damage came courtesy of Watson, who was under constant duress from start to finish and kept delivering dime after dime. His final two touchdown drives will live in Clemson lore forever. Against this level of competition, Watson went out with a near-perfect performance.

Alabama: C+



There was a moment in the second half, during Clemson's furious comeback, when Alabama failed to convert 11 consecutive third downs. Jalen Hurts, Alabama's true freshman, struggled throughout the game, completing just 13 of his 31 throws. Sixty-eight of his 131 yards came on one busted assignment in Clemson's secondary. (In relative terms, it didn't help that his more experienced counterpart went supernova in the second half.)

Still, there were two positive developments from the 18-year-old signal-caller with a bright future: He never made the crucial mistake and he didn't miss when big plays presented themselves, finding tight end O.J. Howard for a 68-yard touchdown and scrambling for another 30-yard go-ahead score with two minutes remaining. He would've played the hero's role were it not for Watson.

Matthew Emmons

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports