Foltynewicz could potentially be held off this list if the Super Two cutoff (the top 22 percent of players with between two and three years service time) is above 2.163, but it seems unlikely given that it has been between 2.139 and 2.131 the past eight years.

Could the Braves follow the model they did with Craig Kimbrel, Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward in 2014 and Ender Inciarte in 2016 with a 26-year-old who hasn't reached his ceiling yet?

Foltynewicz had a 3.77 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) from April 7-July 6, but his August included three straight outings with at least six earned runs in ending the year wiht a 4.79 ERA, and 4.33 FIP.

Extending him now in a somewhat similar deal to the one Julio Teheran received in 2014 (six years, $32.4 million) could put the Braves in an enviable position with a club-friendly deal if Foltynewicz reaches his expected potential. Or, they could get him at around $2.7 million this year and possibly see him put i it all together in '18 and command a much heftier figure in '19, along with a loftier extension if the Braves were to go that route a year from now.

Meanwhile, Adams may be the most intriguing piece given his positional limitations (despite 129 1/3 innings in left field, the man is a first baseman). While the .274/.319/.522 hitter is a valuable bat, he's much more viable in the starting lineup with 129 wRC+ as a first baseman compared to 96 as a pinch hitter.

Moving him before salaries are exchanged would seem to be the most viable move for both Adams and the Braves. Although, as a controllable piece that can provide pop off the bench, will the Braves' new GM instead see him as a sense of security should Freddie Freeman have continued wrist problems? The expectation here is that Atlanta moves him given his value and the limited number of impact first baseman on the free agent-market, but keeping him would certainly have a major impact on Atlanta's reserve corps, which brings us to ...