Can Braves catchers replicate second-half offensive surge?

The story of Atlanta’s 2016 season behind the plate can be easily summarized: The front office’s faith in A.J. Pierzynski building upon his resurgent age-38 season was misguided, but the low-cost addition of Tyler Flowers proved to be a sound investment.

As a follow-up to one of the best seasons of his long career, Pierzynski stumbled early and often. He hit just .205/.227/.250 in 56 games in the first half before seeing his playing time evaporate by mid-August, only partly due to injury. As the team turned the keys over to Flowers and his backup, Anthony Recker, for the stretch run, the unit’s numbers took a dramatic leap. In the second half, Braves catchers ranked in the top half of baseball in wins above replacement, on-base percentage and weighted runs created plus.

The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle for Flowers.

The 31-year-old right-handed bat hit at a career-best rate, bolstered by a significantly elevated BABIP, last season in nearly every category. His on-base percentage was nearly 50 points higher than his previous top mark as he hit .270/.357/.420 with eight home runs in 325 plate appearances. A step back from those heights would be natural.

Suzuki’s addition will not likely jumpstart an improving offense — the 33-year-old hit above league average just once in his 10-year run with Oakland, Washington and Minnesota — but assuming he supplants Recker on the Braves’ 25-man roster after signing a $1.5 million deal with incentives, Atlanta should be trotting out an experienced option each and every night. Flowers and Suzuki, both righty bats, do not form a true platoon, but neither did the Flowers-Recker combination.

Jonathan Lucroy or Buster Posey are not walking through the door, but finishing in the top half of the league offensively is an attainable goal.

Brad Mills

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports