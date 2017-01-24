Awaiting A Crown: Defining moments of Atlanta's title drought

The Chicago Cubs. Cleveland Cavaliers. Clemson. Together, they ended a collective 195 years worth of heartache for fan bases in claiming titles since last summer. Now, the Falcons are in position to provide Atlanta with the same weight-off-the-shoulders moment against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta's last and only title came via the 1995 Braves and since then, the city has been in a 22-year drought that stands as the longest of any of the 19 locals with three or more teams playing from the MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL.

But before Matt Ryan and Co. can move the ATL forward, it's important to take a look under those calluses and the frustrating and sometimes gut-wrenching moments that have forged the psyche for a generation of fans.

It may not be an easy trip down memory lane, but to borrow from one of the city's inhabitants, the Hawks, it's part of being True To Atlanta.

Jason Getz

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports