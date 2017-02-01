How will Ozzie Albies’ anticipated promotion create a domino effect?

Entering the 2017 season, barring a surprising inclusion of top prospect Ozzie Albies on the Opening Day roster, second base appears to be the position battle to watch. The Braves feature three prominent options outside their soon-to-be middle-infield future alongside Dansby Swanson — Sean Rodriguez, Jace Peterson and Chase d’Arnaud — and each played well at times last season. However, as documented in our second-base preview, Albies is on the way. And when he arrives, the second-base job will, by and large, be his and his alone. (At least it should be.)

The Rodriguez-Peterson-D’Arnaud trio offers intrigue in this regard … and potential threats to Garcia’s playing time. The three utility options, led by Rodriguez, the newest addition to the group, can each played third if needed.

Rodriguez is the obvious choice to steal starts. The 31-year-old was roughly twice as productive as Garcia last season, hitting 18 home runs with a .349 on-base percentage. He’s logged more time at first, second, shortstop and in the outfield over his career, but with those positions presumably being preoccupied (barring injury), there’s little reason Rodriguez should sit as Garcia plays if their respective production levels are similar to last year’s.

Peterson has rarely played third at the major-league level, but d’Arnaud logged 145 innings there for Snitker and Fredi Gonzalez. The general assumption is that both players will get their spring work in at the hot corner in preparation for utility roles off the bench as the season progresses.

