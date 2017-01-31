Three Cuts: Is Dansby Swanson’s success key to perception of Braves’ heralded farm system?

1. How crucial is Swanson's success to the overall perception of the rebuild?

The locks, the Braves promise, will be "life-like."

In his first full year in the majors, Swanson will be treated do his first bobblehead, one that's being called "The Flow." While it's meeting the adoration that the Georgian has been met with since he was acquired via trade in December 2015, it also ties into how crucial the success of Dansby Swanson, Braves No. 1 prospect is to the overall perception of the retooling at the hands of general manager John Coppolella and president of baseball operations John Hart.

ESPN's Keith Law released his list of the top 100 prospects in baseball last week and while Swanson was No. 2 behind the Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, Atlanta had nine players in all make the cut. That includes Ozzie Albies (26th), Kolby Allard (32nd), Ronald Acuna (36th), Max Fried (50th), Ian Anderson (52nd), Kevin Maitan (59th), Luiz Gohara (77th) and Sean Newcomb (81st).

Furthering that sentiment, Baseball America's projected 2020 Atlanta lineup includes seven of those players, along with Austin Riley, Dustin Peterson and Patrick Weigel.

So there is an insane amount of depth in the organization, and considering among those on Law's list, only international signees Albies and Acuna weren't acquired by Coppolella/Hart since they began this process in November 2015, they could hit on a number of future mainstays.

But it's hard to imagine -- in the short term anyway -- the take on the rebuild not being tied to Swanson.

It's an unfair set of pressures, but considering the few impact bats the Braves have knocking on the door (Albies should arrive in '17, but Maitan is just 16 and Riley has yet to get past Single-A) and Swanson's quick ascension to the bigs, he stands the face of progress.

That the Braves allowed him to live through the fanfare of his arrival last season only helps as he takes over as the every day shortstop from this season's start. But he certainly looked the part of cornerstone in those 38 games in '16 with a .302/.361/.443 slash line, seven doubles, a triple and three homers to go with 17 RBI and strong defense (1.1 dWAR).

Hiccups are going to come, though Swanson's makeup and personality seem to indicate his can handle them and being seen as the poster boy of this rekindling of the franchise, just has he has in being a No. 1 overall pick and playing for his home team.

Brett Davis

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports