How high should expectations be set for Ozzie Albies?

Relative to his age and competition level, no Braves minor-leaguer pieced together a more impressive 2016 season than Ozzie Albies, the 5-foot-9 wunderkind who, at 19 years old, torched Double-A pitching and gave Triple-A arms occasional headaches.

By the end of the season — one cut short by a strange and unfortunate elbow injury in the playoffs — Albies won the Southern League batting crown after hitting .321/.391/.467 in 371 plate appearances for the Mississippi Braves, cementing his place near the top of one of baseball’s best farm systems.

The clock has been ticking ever since the Braves stole headlines at the 2015 Winter Meetings with the Dansby Swanson blockbuster, a countdown to the franchise’s middle infield of the future playing together in SunTrust Park. That time is just around the corner. The Braves expressed confidence that Albies, despite his recent injury, will be 100 percent by camp and ready to compete for the starting job on Opening Day.

Atlanta could choose to be patient with Albies early on — much in the same way the organization slow-played Mike Foltynewicz’s transition into last season’s rotation — citing his age, elbow injury or the need for further refinement in the International League.

Regardless, it would be a surprise not to see the young infielder make his MLB debut before the All-Star break. He’s all but guaranteed to be be the first Braves player to break into the majors before his 21st birthday since Julio Teheran and Arodys Vizcaino both debuted during the 2011 season.

Albies will upgrade the Braves’ middle-infield defense from Day 1.

For a franchise that graded out as MLB’s worst, a 60-grade arm and 55-grade glove, per MLB Pipeline, will provide instant impact in the same way Swanson’s call-up elevated Atlanta’s defense from the Erick Aybar days. Per Baseball America's scouting report: "The definition of a quick-twitch athlete, Albies' first-step quickness, soft hands, above-average arm strength and baseball instincts make him a plus defender at both middle-infield spots."

Keep in mind: 20-year-old difference-makers are rare, particularly at the plate.

Only seven players this century have hit above league average (100 weighted runs created plus) and posted a 2 WAR or better in their age-20 season: Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Jason Heyward, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Jose Reyes and Giancarlo Stanton. Albies does not come with the hit tools those players possessed as top prospects, and he struggled at times against Triple-A pitching last season. There will likely be growing pains.

In 55 games with Gwinnett last season, Albies hit .248/.307/.351 with two home runs and nine stolen bases. With his speed and gap-to-gap power he should be posting a better on-base percentage, but that could provide a baseline of expectations as he will likely hit at the back of the lineup.

