1. Can Freeman duplicate 2016's finish and contend for NL MVP?

With his average sitting at .286 at the All-Star break, Freeman proceeded to hit .323 in the second half, punctuated by a .367 final month of the season.

Just once in his career had he ever had a better month (.380 in September/October of '13), and it came as he put the cap on a year with career-bests in home runs (34), doubles (43) and triples (six) and per FanGraphs, he posted his best WAR ever at 6.1.

Those wins above replacement were the third-best in the NL, just behind league MVP Kris Bryant of the Cubs (8.4) and the Dodgers' Corey Seager (7.5), the NL Rookie of the Year.

The question though, is whether Freeman was simply playing out of his mind or of this is the new definition of normal for him?

On the side of this being the new standard -- or at least a level of production he can replicate -- is the Matt Kemp Effect. Freeman had a .340/.461/.680 slash line in 54 games after Kemp was acquired compared to .297/.372/.535 in the time between April 14 (when the slumping slugger got a day off in D.C.) and the outfielder's arrival.

It's also not like hasn't produced at that level before, with his '16 very much in line with the '13 season when he had 150 wRC+ (two less than last year). But he had a severely elevated BABIP in '16 of .371, which was the second-highest of his career and a nearly 50-point jump from the pervious year, and he had a .267 ISO. By comparison, that figure sat at .196 in '13.

The only player in baseball last season that had a better ISO and wRC+ than Freeman? The Red Sox's David Ortiz.

Even with a full season of Kemp providing lineup protection, posting numbers at that same level may be asking too much. But Freeman is a strong lock to surpass the Steamer projections of .275/.378/.491 with 26 homers and 86 RBI, and if he can help the Braves stay at or around .500, he -- at the least -- could surpass his career-best fifth-place finish in '13's MVP race.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports