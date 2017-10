Enter Sandman? It may as well have been Exit Sandman as No. 2 Clemson thoroughly dominated No. 12 Virginia Tech, the Tigers answering yet another challenge and bringing this point yet again.

How is Clemson not No. 1?

After taking down the Hokies 31-17, the defending national champions are the only team in the country with three wins over teams ranked 14th or higher.

No one has ever done that back before October.

The Tigers have now taken down No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Louisville and Virginia Tech, while Alabama's only win over a Top-25 opponent was then-No. 3 Florida State (back when it had Deondre Francois), which until this afternoon in Winston-Salem was winless.

Granted, the Crimson Tide have a larger average margin of victory, with their 66-3 win over Ole Miss making it five by 37.6 points. But all of Alabama's wins have come against teams who now have two losses on the season in Fresno State and the Rebels at 2-2 and Colorado State and Vanderbilt, which are both 3-2.

With LSU falling to Troy and Mississippi State's defeat at the hands of Auburn, the Tide have only one more current Top-25 team on the schedule and that's the Iron Bowl vs. the Tigers on Nov. 25

Despite a more daunting schedule through the first month, the Tigers are seventh to the Tide's sixth in FBS in total defense ... by one yard a game. While Alabama leads the nation in 8.6 points allowed a game, the Tigers are giving up just 2.2 more (fourth). So ultimately we're talking semantics here.

It may just be a gripe with the process of preseason Top 25 voting, but shouldnt' the team that won -- granted that it didn't have a mass exodus on both sides of the ball -- remain No. 1 until proven otherwise?

Because if there were questions about entering the season, hasn't Clemson already erased any of those doubts?