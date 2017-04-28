ACC At The Draft: Trubisky, Watson headline conference’s 4 first-round picks

ACC At The Draft: Conference places 3 players in Round 1

The ACC wasted little time adding to its reputation as a premier source of NFL talent, placing three players in the top 12 picks of the 2017 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The stream of ACC-affiliated slowed in the final hours of the first round, however, with just one player being taken after Deshaun Watson at No. 12. Here's a quick breakdown of the league's first-round picks and their landing spots.