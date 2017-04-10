USA, Mexico, Canada launching joint bid to host 2026 World Cup

0

The USA, Mexico and Canada have decided to bid on the 2026 World Cup together. The three North American countries are aiming to bring the World Cup Back to the continent for the first time since the U.S. hosted in 1994. If the bid is successful, it will be the first time That the World Cup is hosted by 3 countries. FIFA will announce the host of the 2026 World Cup in May of2020.