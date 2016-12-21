Thiago puts Bayern Munich in front against RB Leipzig | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
Thiago Alcantara scores the opening goal in the clash at the top of the table on Matchday 16.
More Soccer Videos
RB Leipzig gets crushed by Bayern Munich
16 hours ago
Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
1. FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SC Freiburg | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights
19 hours ago
Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights
19 hours ago