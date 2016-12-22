Thiago accidentally passes the ball to Santa Clause

Bayern Munich's Thiago mistakenly passes the ball to Santa Clause on an advertising board.

More  Soccer  Videos

Thiago accidentally passes the ball to Santa Clause

Thiago accidentally passes the ball to Santa Clause

1 hr ago

RB Leipzig gets crushed by Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig gets crushed by Bayern Munich

20 hours ago

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

22 hours ago

1. FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1. FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

22 hours ago

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

22 hours ago

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SC Freiburg | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SC Freiburg | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

23 hours ago

More Soccer Videos