The details of the USA, Mexico and Canada’s joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup

The USA, Mexico and Canada are joining together in a bid to host the 2026 World Cup What do we know about the bid? 1. The USA would host 60 matches, with Mexico and Canada hosting 10 each 2. All the matches from the quarterfinals on would be hosted by the USA 3. The bid has the full support of the U.S. government, including President Trump 4. Groups would play all their games in a single region to limit travel for teams and fans 5. The key to the bid is existing venues keeping costs down, so no huge and expensive new stadiums 6. FIFA will decide the host of the 2026 World Cup in May of 2020