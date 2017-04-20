Sofiane Hanni nets equalizer for Anderlecht | 2016-17 UEFA Europa League Highlights
Sofiane Hanni takes advantage of loose ball in the box to even the score with Manchester United.
More Soccer Videos
Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus
20 hours ago
Barcelona vs. Juventus | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
23 hours ago
Monaco vs. Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
23 hours ago
Valère Germain's goal gives Monaco comfortable lead | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
23 hours ago
Marco Reus pulls one back for Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
1 day ago
Check out this bizarre throw-in attempt
1 day ago