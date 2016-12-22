Mats Hummels debuted his new blonde hair

Mats Hummels debuted his new blonde hair against RB Leipzig.

More  Soccer  Videos

Mats Hummels debuted his new blonde hair

Mats Hummels debuted his new blonde hair

2 hours ago

Thiago accidentally passes the ball to Santa Clause

Thiago accidentally passes the ball to Santa Clause

4 hours ago

RB Leipzig gets crushed by Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig gets crushed by Bayern Munich

1 day ago

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1 day ago

1. FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1. FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1 day ago

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

1 day ago

More Soccer Videos