Hirving Lozano says he wants to leave Liga MX and make the move to Europe

Hirving Lozano wants to make the move to Europe that has been rumored for years "I feel good, ready and prepared to get better "And to play in a more competitive [league]," Lozano told Nacion ESPN. The 21-year-old Mexican has been one of the best players in Liga MX for years And is now one of El Tri's most dangerous players. Manchester United, Benfica, Ajax, PSV and Celta Vigo have all be linked to Lozano And his agent said Pachuca turned down multiple bids for the youngster in January. Now that Lozano has made it clear what he wants, it looks like a European move is coming this summer.