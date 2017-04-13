Henrikh Mkhitaryan gives Manchester United the lead | 2016-17 UEFA Europa League Highlights
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal puts Manchester United up 1-0 against Anderlecht.
More Soccer Videos
1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
8 days ago
Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04 | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
Just now
FC Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
9 days ago
Hirving Lozano says he wants to leave Liga MX and make the move to Europe
9 days ago
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
9 days ago
Andrej Kramaric scores stunning goal for Hoffenheim | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights
9 days ago