Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus
For the third time in the last four seasons, Barcelona fail to make the Champions League semifinals.
More Soccer Videos
Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus
15 mins ago
Barcelona vs. Juventus | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
4 hours ago
Monaco vs. Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
4 hours ago
Valère Germain's goal gives Monaco comfortable lead | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
4 hours ago
Marco Reus pulls one back for Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights
4 hours ago
Check out this bizarre throw-in attempt
5 hours ago