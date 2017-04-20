Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus

For the third time in the last four seasons, Barcelona fail to make the Champions League semifinals.

More  Soccer  Videos

Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus

Barcelona bounced from Champions League by Juventus

15 mins ago

Barcelona vs. Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Barcelona vs. Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

4 hours ago

Monaco vs. Dortmund​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Monaco vs. Dortmund​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

4 hours ago

Valère Germain's goal gives Monaco comfortable lead | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Valère Germain's goal gives Monaco comfortable lead | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

4 hours ago

Marco Reus pulls one back for Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Marco Reus pulls one back for Dortmund | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

4 hours ago

Check out this bizarre throw-in attempt

Check out this bizarre throw-in attempt

5 hours ago

More Soccer Videos