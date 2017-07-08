Dejan Jakovic gives Canada a 1-0 lead vs. French Guiana | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Dejan Jakovic scores the opening goal of the tournament.

More Soccer Videos

French Guiana no match for Canada in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

French Guiana no match for Canada in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

11 hours ago

Costa Rica survive early Gold Cup scare vs. Honduras

Costa Rica survive early Gold Cup scare vs. Honduras

11 hours ago

Tempers flare between Honduras and Costa Rica in the tunnel after first half

Tempers flare between Honduras and Costa Rica in the tunnel after first half

11 hours ago

Marcos Urena volley puts Costa Rica in front vs. Honduras | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Marcos Urena volley puts Costa Rica in front vs. Honduras | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

12 hours ago

Davies goes through the keeper's legs to score for Canada | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Davies goes through the keeper's legs to score for Canada | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

14 hours ago

Scott Arfield makes it 2-0 for Canada vs. French Guiana | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Scott Arfield makes it 2-0 for Canada vs. French Guiana | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

15 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»

FOX Sports Go