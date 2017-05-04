Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United | 2016-17 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Watch full highlights between Celta Vigo and Manchester United.

More  Soccer  Videos

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Highlights

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Highlights

5 hours ago

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City​ SC | 2017 MLS Highlights

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City​ SC | 2017 MLS Highlights

5 hours ago

Gigi Buffon and Juventus keep another clean sheet

Gigi Buffon and Juventus keep another clean sheet

23 hours ago

Monaco vs. Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Monaco vs. Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

1 day ago

Gonzalo Higuaín gets his second goal | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Gonzalo Higuaín gets his second goal | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

1 day ago

Gonzalo Higuaín scores showstopper for Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

Gonzalo Higuaín scores showstopper for Juventus​ | 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Highlights

1 day ago

More Soccer Videos