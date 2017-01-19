5 Things You Need to Know: Bundesliga matchday 17 preview
Take a look ahead at matchday 17 in the Bundesliga.
More Soccer Videos
Chapecoense tragedy survivor is on his way back to recovery
2 hours ago
5 Things You Need to Know: La Liga matchday 19 preview
5 hours ago
5 Things You Need to Know: Premier League matchday 22 preview
5 hours ago
5 Things You Need to Know: Bundesliga matchday 17 preview
5 hours ago
Top 5 Goals in 2016 - 2017 Bundesliga season so far
1 day ago
Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights
1 day ago