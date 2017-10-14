Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Watch highlights between Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

More Soccer Videos

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Just now

Bayern Munich rout SC Freiburg in Jupp Heynckes' first game back at the helm

Bayern Munich rout SC Freiburg in Jupp Heynckes' first game back at the helm

1 hr ago

Marcel Sabitzer equalizes for RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Marcel Sabitzer equalizes for RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 hours ago

Aubameyang strikes early for Dortmund | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Aubameyang strikes early for Dortmund | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 hours ago

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

3 hours ago

Mainz vs. Hamburg SV | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Mainz vs. Hamburg SV | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

3 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»