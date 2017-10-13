Anastasios Donis scores for Stuttgart lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Anastasios Donis fights off a Cologne defender and scores to give Stuttgart a 1-0 lead.
More Soccer Videos
Lionel Messi hat trick sends Argentina to the World Cup
1 day ago
USMNT is out of the World Cup, but Ronaldo and Messi are in
1 day ago
Ronaldo and Portugal take down Switzerland to earn World Cup berth
1 day ago
France hang on to beat Belarus and book World Cup spot
1 day ago
Tim Cahill keeps Australia's World Cup dream alive in intense playoff vs. Syria
2 days ago
Ronaldo and Portugal book their place in the 2018 World Cup
2 days ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED