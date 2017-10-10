Ronaldo and Portugal take down Switzerland to earn World Cup berth
Watch full match highlights between Portugal and Switzerland | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
More Soccer Videos
Belgium vs. Cyprus | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
Just now
France vs. Belarus | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
15 mins ago
Ronaldo and Portugal take down Switzerland to earn World Cup berth
15 mins ago
Ukraine vs. Croatia | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
22 hours ago
Wales vs. Republic of Ireland | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
22 hours ago
Goretzka scores great back-heel goal vs. Azerbaijan | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
23 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED