El Tri honors first responders and earthquake victims in Mexico prior to Trinidad and Tobago game
Watch the emotional pregame ceremony in honor of the victims and first responders in Mexico before the game against Trinidad and Tobago.
More Soccer Videos
El Tri honors first responders and earthquake victims in Mexico prior to Trinidad and Tobago game
1 hr ago
Turkey vs. Iceland | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
5 hours ago
Italy vs. Macedonia | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
5 hours ago
Bayern Munich legend Jupp Heynckes returns as manager of Bavarian giants
5 hours ago
Birkir Bjarnason gives Iceland a 2-0 lead | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
6 hours ago
Rudy scores early screamer for Germany vs. Northern Ireland
8 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED