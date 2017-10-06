Birkir Bjarnason gives Iceland a 2-0 lead | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson sets up Birkir Bjarnason to give Iceland a 2-0 lead over Turkey.

More Soccer Videos

Birkir Bjarnason gives Iceland a 2-0 lead | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

Birkir Bjarnason gives Iceland a 2-0 lead | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

15 mins ago

Rudy scores early screamer for Germany vs. Northern Ireland

Rudy scores early screamer for Germany vs. Northern Ireland

2 hours ago

Harry Kane secures World Cup spot for England with big goal against Slovenia

Harry Kane secures World Cup spot for England with big goal against Slovenia

2 hours ago

Mexico's Gio and Jonathan dos Santos want to make World Cup history

Mexico's Gio and Jonathan dos Santos want to make World Cup history

22 hours ago

England vs. Slovenia | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

England vs. Slovenia | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

23 hours ago

Northern Ireland vs. Germany | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

Northern Ireland vs. Germany | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights

23 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»