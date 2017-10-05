Rudy scores early screamer for Germany vs. Northern Ireland
Sebastian Rudy scores an absolutely stunning goal in the second minute.
More Soccer Videos
Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic | 2017 UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights
Just now
Rudy scores early screamer for Germany vs. Northern Ireland
15 mins ago
England can qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a win against Slovenia
23 hours ago
VfL Wolfsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05 | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 day ago
Dortmund beat Augsburg despite Aubameyang PK miss
1 day ago
Hamburg SV vs. Werder Bremen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 day ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED