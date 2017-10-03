Cavani and Uruguay are on the brink of qualifying for World Cup 2018
Edison Cavani and Uruguay are looking to reach their 13th World Cup.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING] EDINSON CAVANI: [SPEAKING SPANISH]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
More Soccer Videos
Mats Hummels header puts Bayern in front vs. Hertha Berlin | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
SC Freiburg vs. 1899 Hoffenheim | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Salomon Kalou equalizes for Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Highlights
15 mins ago
Columbus Crew SC vs. D.C. United | 2017 MLS Highlights
15 mins ago
Cavani and Uruguay are on the brink of qualifying for World Cup 2018
15 mins ago