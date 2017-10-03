Bruce Arena’s game plan against Panama is simple: Win
The USMNT have two World Cup qualifiers left, with a spot in Russia on the line.
More Soccer Videos
Bruce Arena’s game plan against Panama is simple: Win
15 mins ago
Check who is on top on our European Power Rankings
22 hours ago
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 2017 MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Alexi Lalas: If the USMNT loses to Panama, all hell breaks loose
1 day ago
FC Koln vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
2 days ago
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Highlights
2 days ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW