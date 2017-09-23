Maximilian Philipp finishes volley for Dortmund lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Maximilian Philipp hits a perfect volley to give Dortmund a 1-0 lead over Mönchengladbach.
More Soccer Videos
Hoffenheim vs. FC Schalke | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
Timo Werner puts away fantastic goal for RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
Dennis Geiger capitalizes for Hoffenheim | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
3 hours ago
Wolfsburg rally back from two-goal deficit at half against Bayern Munich
20 hours ago
Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich in the UCL LIVE on Facebook!
20 hours ago
Max Arnold pulls one back for Wolfsburg | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
21 hours ago