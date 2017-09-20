Christian Pulisic scores brilliant goal to put Dortmund up 3-0 over Hamburg

Christian Pulisic scores his 10th career goal for Dortmund and it's a good one.

15 mins ago

Köln remain in last place with loss to Frankfurt

15 mins ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taps one in for Dortmund | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

15 mins ago

Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa knocks one in for a 1-0 lead over Hamburg

1 hr ago

Mathew Leckie gives Berlin the early lead over Leverkusen

1 hr ago

Monchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 hours ago

