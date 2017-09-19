Raffael breaks the deadlock for Monchengladbach vs. Stuttgart | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Raffael gets the opening goal for Monchengladbach.

More Soccer Videos

Which team debuts atop our European Power Rankings?

Which team debuts atop our European Power Rankings?

18 hours ago

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo | 2017 MLS Highlights

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo | 2017 MLS Highlights

19 hours ago

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union | 2017 MLS Highlights

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union | 2017 MLS Highlights

19 hours ago

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Highlights

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Highlights

19 hours ago

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Highlights

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Highlights

19 hours ago

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC | 2017 MLS Highlights

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC | 2017 MLS Highlights

19 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»