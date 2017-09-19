FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Full Matchday 5 highlights between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig.
More Soccer Videos
Christian Pulisic nominated for Europe's 'Golden Boy Award'
Just now
James Rodriguez leads Bayern to victory against Schalke in first Bundesliga start
15 mins ago
FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Arturo Vidal goal makes it 3-0 for Bayern vs. Schalke | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
Monchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED