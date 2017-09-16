Philipp Max puts away free kick | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Philipp Max scores off a free kick to give FC Augsburg a 1-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt.
More Soccer Videos
Philipp Max puts away free kick | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Arjen Robben chips keeper for 2-0 lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Hannover 96 vs. Hamburg SV | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
Martin Harnik gives Hannover the lead vs. Hamburg | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
20,000 Koln fans stormed London for the match against Arsenal in the Europa League
1 day ago
Arsenal score three unanswered in the second half to get the win against Köln
1 day ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED