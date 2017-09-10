Bayern Munich will be tested this Bundesliga season
Kate Abdo, Jovan Kirovski and Ian Joy break down the biggest result from Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga.
More Soccer Videos
Schalke scores two goals in two minutes against Stuttgart | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Bayern Munich will be tested this Bundesliga season
1 hr ago
Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Werder Bremen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
2 hours ago
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hannover 96 | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
22 hours ago
FC Augsburg vs. FC Koln | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
22 hours ago
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
22 hours ago