Abdou Diallo gets important touch for 2-1 lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Abdou Diallo scores in his third Bundesliga game to give Mainz a 2-1 lead.

More Soccer Videos

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

1 hr ago

Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 hours ago

Abdou Diallo gets important touch for 2-1 lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Abdou Diallo gets important touch for 2-1 lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

3 hours ago

Yoshinori Muto equalizes for Mainz | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Yoshinori Muto equalizes for Mainz | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

3 hours ago

Yoric Ravet given red card after VAR | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Yoric Ravet given red card after VAR | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

4 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng gives Frankfurt early lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Kevin-Prince Boateng gives Frankfurt early lead | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

4 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»