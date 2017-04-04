Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves himself off his list of best strikers in the Premier League for one good (and hilarious) reason

Every time Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens his mouth, he speaks in pure quotables. If a microphone’s in his face, and the bright lights of the cameras are shining, you’re probably going to get something worth printing out of the giant Swede.

Zlatan spoke with BT Sport ahead of Manchester United’s vital clash with Everton on Tuesday, and gave his hottest of takes on the Premier League’s best striker.

“I feel Lukaku is strong,” said Zlatan. “Aguero is good, he’s all-round.”

Those are solid picks, as Lukaku’s leading the league with goals scored, and Sergio Aguero’s one of the very best strikers in the world when healthy. But what about Zlatan himself? Does he not rank up there with the Premier League’s best?

When it was pointed out that he hadn’t included himself in that list, Ibrahimovic’s response was typically Zlatan:

“Lions, they don’t compare themselves with humans,” he said

Fantastic. We wouldn’t expect anything less. This is exactly the type of content we’re here for every time Zlatan gets on the mic. This. Is. It.

One more time for posterity: “Lions, they don’t compare themselves with humans.”

Put it on a t-shirt.