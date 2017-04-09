Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes up with another hilarious quote to describe his old-age prowess

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored again on Sunday, slotting home a delightful shot to open the scoring in Manchester United’s 3-0 thrashing of Sunderland. It was the 35-year-old’s 27th goal this season in all competitions, a remarkable number for a player of his age. But not one that surprises Ibrahimovic, for he has read F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“It seems like the older I get the more intelligent I get. You don’t waste so much energy. I feel like Benjamin Button – I was born old and I will die young,” Ibrahimovic said after the match.

It’s hard to argue with that, even if it is something only Zlatan would say.

In the Fitzgerald story, Button ages backwards, something Ibrahimovic seems to be doing. The Swede has an astonishing 250 goals since turning 30 years old now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. He was the best player on the pitch Sunday, and has been the Red Devils’ best player all season long.

Then again, this wasn’t even Ibrahimovic’s best quote of the week. When asked earlier this week why he left himself off of his list of the Premier League’s best strikers, he answered as only Zlatan could: “Lions, they don’t compare themselves with humans.”

All hail Zlatan.