Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the best reason for not listing himself among EPL’s top strikers

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lists Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku as the Premier League's best strikers, and he has quite an interesting reason for not including himself in the upper echelon.

In an interview with BT Sport upon his return from a three-game ban, Ibrahimovic praised his Manchester City and Everton opposition when asked who he thought the top forwards in the league were, saying: “For me I like a striker that makes a difference. Lukaku is strong, he's the more physical player that scores a lot of goals. Aguero, he's good.”

Then when pressed on why he didn't include himself in the conversation, Ibrahimovic didn't hesitate.

“Lions, they don't compare themselves with humans.”

As always, there is only one Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Entering Tuesday's midweek action, Lukaku led the Premier League with 21 goals, while Aguero is tied for sixth with 14. Ibrahimovic, in his first season with Manchester United, has 26 goals in all competitions, with the lion's share, 15, coming in league play.

