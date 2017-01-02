Zlatan Ibrahimovic graphically describes what his form has done to doubting media

Every time Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens his mouth to speak it’s an instant quotable. Just a few weeks ago he claimed he’s aging like red wine and could play until he’s 50, and now he’s got a message for his critics:

“I feel good. I don’t know how many years I have left, but I am enjoying the football. I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.”

Zlatan was denied what would have been his 18th goal of the season against Middlesbrough over the weekend, but he still finished 2016 second only to Lionel Messi with 50 goals in the calendar year. His new club team United started this season poorly, but now they’re on a fantastic run and on the brink of breaking into the top four.

“It gives me a lot of energy, trust me, because they get paid to talk s*** and I get paid to play with my feet. That’s how I enjoy it,” said the always humble Swede.

“Every year they (Premier League clubs) have been calling me and it was not feeling good, so I wanted to come when everyone thought I was over (the hill).”

Clearly he’s still got a good amount of gas in the tank, and 2017 will be a fun one to watch (and listen to) King Zlatan.