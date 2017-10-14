Will Johnson cleared to play for Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Will Johnson has been cleared to play for Orlando City after prosecutors decided not to pursue domectic violence charges against the Canadian midfielder.

Major League Soccer said Friday that Johnson reached a verbal agreement with the state to enter a yearlong diversion program that includes a 26-week domestic violence program.

Johnson has already served a five-game suspension. He returned to training Monday.

Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery Sept. 6.

Orlando City holes the Columbus Crew on Sunday night.