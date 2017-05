This year’s Champions League final takes place Saturday, June 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET, deciding Europe’s club champion.

Although the matchup hasn’t been determined yet, there will be one club from Madrid in the final (the winner of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid’s semifinal). That team will take on the winner of Juventus and Monaco.

Real Madrid are defending champions, having beaten Atlético on penalties in last year’s final.

