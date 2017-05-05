Tottenham looks to cut into Chelsea’s Premier League lead vs. West Ham

Tottenham still needs Chelsea to slip up in its final four matches in the Premier League season, but it can put pressure on the Blues Friday against another London foe.

Spurs face West Ham (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with the chance to provisionally cut Chelsea's lead to a single point. In the midst of a nine-game winning streak in the league, Tottenham is doing what it can to keep the race intriguing, and slimming down Chelsea's margin for error would certainly make for a more interesting spectacle on Monday, when the Blues take on relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

Riding the red-hot Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Tottenham will be favored to take all three points from West Ham, which has drawn three straight and plummeted to 15th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Here are the lineups for today's match:





Stay tuned here video of goals and highlights of key plays in this important match in the EPL title race.

