Controversial decisions help Manchester United extend win streak vs. West Ham

Manchester United won for a sixth straight time in league play and extended its unbeaten streak to 11 in the Premier League, winning 2-0 at West Ham in a match that hinged on a pair of officiating decisions.

Referee Mike Dean sent Sofiane Feghouli off for a late challenge on Phil Jones in the 15th minute, with both lunging for the ball after Feghouli's touch sent him hoping to recover possession.

It still took Manchester United took until the 63rd minute to break the deadlock, when Juan Mata scored after a set-up from fellow substitute Marcus Rashford.

Juan Mata's Goal Brilliant assist from Rashford 🔴🔴🔴pic.twitter.com/l21iAxijJX — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) January 2, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an insurance goal in the 78th minute, but replays showed he was well offside.

Brace yourself for Zlatan Ibrahimovic #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/u2wY6GT9tV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2017

The goal made it 2-0 and was Ibrahimovic's 13th tally of the season, pulling him within one of Chelsea's Diego Costa for the league lead.

