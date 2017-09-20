Werder Bremen to sign 17-year-old American Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent, a 17-year-old forward who has starred on U.S. youth teams, has agreed to sign with Werder Bremen.

The German Bundesliga team said Wednesday that Sargent will sign a professional contract on Feb. 20, his 18th birthday.

Sargent had four goals and one assist at this year’s Under-20 World Cup and is slated to be part of the American team at the Under-17 World Cup next month.

Sargent is from O’Fallon, Missouri, and plays for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Club.