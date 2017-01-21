Watch Wayne Rooney’s incredible free kick to become Man United’s all-time leading scorer

Wayne Rooney is officially the greatest goalscorer in Manchester United history. And he did it in magnificent fashion too.

Manchester United found themselves trailing Stoke City, 1-0, in stoppage time when they earned a free kick from the edge of the box. Their 16-match unbeaten run was on the line, as was their constant challenge to crack the top four. So Rooney stepped to the ball and …

That’s a tremendous free kick, not just worthy of snagging a dramatic late point, but also writing your name into the Manchester United history books.

Rooney now has 250 goals for the Red Devils, one better than Sir Bobby Charlton. That makes him the top goalscorer in the history of the club.

Amazingly, Rooney only needed 546 matches to take the Manchester United record. Charlton needed 758 to reach his mark.

Rooney is a Manchester United legend and being the club’s all-time goalscoring leader is an incredible honor. Even better is that when people remember him breaking the record, they will remember this gorgeous goal and a point won.