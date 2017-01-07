Watch Wayne Rooney tie Manchester United’s goal scoring record

No Manchester United player has scored more goals for the club than Wayne Rooney. Not after Saturday, when Rooney found the back of the net in the Red Devils’ 4-0 FA Cup thrashing of Reading to equal Sir Bobby Charlton atop the club’s all-time goal scoring list.

Rooney’s goal was his 249th goal in a United shirt. Amazingly, he did it in just 543 matches, which is 215 fewer than it took Charlton.

“This club is a huge part of my life and I’m honored to be up there alongside Sir Bobby,” said Rooney after the match.

“It’s a proud moment. To do it at a massive club like Manchester United, I’m hugely honored.”

Two years ago, Rooney broke Charlton’s England goal scoring record of 49. Rooney has since pushed his total for the Three Lions to 53.

Now Rooney has not just the England record, but he’s tied for the Manchester United record. And he may not be the same star he was a few years ago, but it’s still just a matter of time before he finds the back of the net again and stands alone as Manchester United’s greatest ever goal scorer too.